Eleanor Roosevelt Banned Book Awards' Lifetime Achievement honoree Margaret Atwood in conversation with Joe Donahue

On October 11, The Eleanor Roosevelt Center in partnership with PEN America presented the 2025 Banned Book Awards at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York. This year’s Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement honoree was best-selling author Margaret Atwood and I had the great honor of speaking with her at the event.

Throughout her writing career, Margaret Atwood has received numerous awards and honorary degrees. She is the author of more than thirty-five volumes of poetry, children’s literature, fiction, and non-fiction and is perhaps best known for her novels, which include "The Edible Woman," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Robber Bride," "Alias Grace," and "The Blind Assassin" which won the prestigious Booker Prize in 2000. Atwood's writing has been published in more than forty languages.

In her latest work, released last week, Atwood explores her past and reveals connections between real life and art. "Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts" displays the boldness of her imagination.

