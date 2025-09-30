With book bans in public schools rising to levels unseen since the McCarthy era Red Scare of the 1950s, the Eleanor Roosevelt Banned Book Awards ceremony at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. will be presented jointly with PEN America on Saturday, October 11th. Author Jennifer Finney Boylan, PEN America’s president, will be the keynote speaker.Ten honorees include best-selling author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale), who will receive the Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie on October 11th.

