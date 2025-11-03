© 2025
The Roundtable

Adirondack Center for Writing and NCPR present Howl Story Slam at Caffè Lena on 11/12

By Joe Donahue
Published November 3, 2025 at 12:08 PM EST
The Adirondack Center for Writing and NCPR are teaming up with Caffe Lena in Saratoga to present the Howl Story Slam on November 12th @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm. The storytelling competition is open to all participants. Storytellers take the stage to tell a true story in under 5 minutes.

Judges (2-3 audience members) score the stories, and at the end of the night, a winner is announced. All winners are invited to ACW's annual Grand Slam at the end of the year. This year's theme is "Go Your Own Way" — stories of roads less taken, independence, dancing to your own tune, or just plain old getting lost.

There will be another Howl Story Slam at Raquette River Brewing in Tupper Lake, New York on November 18.

The Adirondack Center for Writing champions writers and readers of all backgrounds with workshops, residencies, and events that celebrate the power of words.

To tell us more, we welcome Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Writing Nathalie Thill.

adirondack center for writing story slam caffe lena creative writing
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
