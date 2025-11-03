Adirondack Center for Writing and NCPR present Howl Story Slam at Caffè Lena on 11/12

The Adirondack Center for Writing and NCPR are teaming up with Caffe Lena in Saratoga to present the Howl Story Slam on November 12th @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm. The storytelling competition is open to all participants. Storytellers take the stage to tell a true story in under 5 minutes.

Judges (2-3 audience members) score the stories, and at the end of the night, a winner is announced. All winners are invited to ACW's annual Grand Slam at the end of the year. This year's theme is "Go Your Own Way" — stories of roads less taken, independence, dancing to your own tune, or just plain old getting lost.

There will be another Howl Story Slam at Raquette River Brewing in Tupper Lake, New York on November 18.

The Adirondack Center for Writing champions writers and readers of all backgrounds with workshops, residencies, and events that celebrate the power of words.

To tell us more, we welcome Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Writing Nathalie Thill.

