40th Anniversary of New Wave pioneer Howard Jones' "Dream into Action"

Howard Jones’ groundbreaking 1985 album, "Dream Into Action," peaked on the UK charts and cracked the US Top 10. It went on to spawn global hit singles, “Things Can Only Get Better” (which experienced a resurgence after being featured on an episode of Netflix’s Stranger Things) and “No One is to Blame” as well as “Life in One Day” and “Like to Get to Know You Well”.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the release of the best-selling album, Dream into Action, Cherry Red Records has released a limited edition orange-colored double vinyl, dubbed “Farmyard Sessions.”

Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with “New Song”. He has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world.

