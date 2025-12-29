© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

40th Anniversary of New Wave pioneer Howard Jones' "Dream into Action"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 29, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST
Album cover for 40th anniversary of Howard Jones' "Dream into Action" -- Barnyard Sessions vinyl

Howard Jones’ groundbreaking 1985 album, "Dream Into Action," peaked on the UK charts and cracked the US Top 10. It went on to spawn global hit singles, “Things Can Only Get Better” (which experienced a resurgence after being featured on an episode of Netflix’s Stranger Things) and “No One is to Blame” as well as “Life in One Day” and “Like to Get to Know You Well”.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the release of the best-selling album, Dream into Action, Cherry Red Records has released a limited edition orange-colored double vinyl, dubbed “Farmyard Sessions.”

Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with “New Song”. He has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world.

[Encore airing]

Tags
The Roundtable musicianmusicnew waveSynthesizerhoward jonesvinyl
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for "The White Hot" by Quiara Alegría Hudes
    The Roundtable
    Be careful what you don't wish for: Quiara Alegía Hudes' debut novel "The White Hot"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Quiara Alegría Hudes is the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of “Water by the Spoonful” and the musical “In the Heights,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, and which she adapted for the screen. Her memoir, “My Broken Language,” was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Cut, The Nation, and American Theater Magazine.In her debut novel “The White Hot,” published last month by One World, April Soto writes a letter to her 18 year-old daughter, Noelle, explaining what happened - and why - she abandoned her 10 years prior.
  • Book cover for "About Time: Poems" by David Duchovny
    The Roundtable
    "About Time: Poems" by David Duchovny
    Joe Donahue
    "About Time," David Duchovny's seventh published - and first poetic - work, covers a range of intimate themes and topics, including love, the loss of love, parenting, Duchovny’s own parents, alienation, and other emotional quandaries.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    12/29/25 Panel
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College Robert Brigham, Associate Professor of Music at Vassar College Justin Patch, and Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Oblong Books and Merrit Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
  • single servings of chocolate cake with thick white icing arranged artfully on a table
    The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Justin Burke's "Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Justin Burke is a food writer, recipe developer, queer food activist, and award-winning pastry chef and baker. Burke’s debut cookbook “Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride” was released this past summer by Countryman Press.