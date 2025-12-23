© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Merrit Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published December 23, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST

This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Suzanna Hermans

  • Joyride: A memoir by Susan Orlean
  • Vagabond: A Memoir by Tim Curry
  • The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It's Too Late by Judith Enck
  • In the Japanese Ballpark: Behind the Scenes of Nippon Professional Baseball by Robert Fitts
  • 100 Hikes in the Southern Berkshires and Just Beyond by Bill Siever
  • Chocolat: Parisian Desserts and Other Delights by Aleksandra Crapanzano

Kira Wizner 

  • The Talisman of Happiness: The Most Iconic Italian Cookbook Ever Written
    By Ada Boni
  • The Sisters: A Novel by Jonas Hassen Khemir
  • Canticle: A Novel by Janet Rich Edwards
  • If You Make a Call on a Banana Phone by Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Emily Hughes
  • Flashlight: A Novel Susan Choi
  • Detective Stanley and the Mystery at the Museum by Hannah Tunnicliffe, illustrated by Erica Harrison
  • I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times by Mónica Guzmán
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
