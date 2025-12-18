© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Make merry all year long with new cocktail book from Devin McEwan and Sandra Boynton

By Joe Donahue
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:32 AM EST
Book cover for "Extremely Happy Holidays" cocktail book by Devin McEwan with art by Sandra Boynton
Running Press/Sandra Boynton
Sandra Boynton

“Extremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant through a Full Year of Holiday Chaos” is a new mixology book that features recipes for spirited drinks and mocktails - all themed around specific festive celebrations – and not just the ones inundating our lives this time of year – but also St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, and Talk like a Pirate Day.  Written by Devin McEwan, a home bartender and debut author, the book is illustrated by his mother, bestselling children’s book author Sandra Boynton.

In November, Oblong Books and The White Hart hosted us in Salisbury, Connecticut.

Tags
The Roundtable cocktailscocktailsandra boyntonDevin McEwanmixologyOblong Bookswhite hart inn
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Chatham Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    "Family Forms" at The Tang through 4/12
    Joe Donahue
    The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College presents "Family Forms," an exhibition that invites visitors to consider how families are made, remade, and represented. Bringing together contemporary art and vernacular photography, Family Forms looks closely at kinship, care, and the stories we tell about who we are to one another.Photographs, artists’ books, collage, sculpture, and video provide visitors ways to explore the spaces between our ideas about “the family” and the lived experiences of families.
  • book cover for "The Woodcutter's Christmas"
    The Roundtable
    New edition of "The Woodcutter’s Christmas" from Galpón Press
    Joe Donahue
    The critically acclaimed author Brad Kessler and award-winning photographer Dona Ann McAdams join us this morning to discuss their book, “The Woodcutter’s Christmas.” The new, deluxe edition of book is the premier publication from the just launched Galpón Press.