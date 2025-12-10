Shatema Threadcraft's new book is "The Labors of Resurrection: Black Women, Necromancy, and Morrisonian Democracy"

Black grief and Black death are among the most important forces in contemporary American politics. As Shatema Threadcraft argues in The Labors of Resurrection, spectacular death—experienced publicly and violently—has given rise to global political movements, but it has also had an important gendered effect that has complicated Black women's relationship to the Black people.

Though Black women face a crisis of premature death, they are unlikely to experience violence in public ways. Their deaths are most often instances of intimate partner violence and occur in private when most large-scale Black political mobilization centers on deaths that are spectacular.

Threadcraft highlights how the centrality of spectacular death has functioned to marginalize Black women in the stories of Black peoplehood and has ensured that they are not the main beneficiaries of large-scale Black political mobilization.

Shatema Threadcraft is an Associate Professor of Gender and Sexuality Studies at Vanderbilt University and she joins us on the RT this morning.