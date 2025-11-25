A catch up with Universal Preservation Hall's Director Teddy Foster

Universal Preservation Hall, “UPH”, is a year-round performing arts, and community events venue located in Saratoga Springs, New York. The former Methodist church has been transformed into a state-of-the-art performance facility.

UPH combines a 700-seat theatre-in-the-round Great Hall with a community event space, offering year-round music and entertainment in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Teddy Foster is the Director at Universal Preservation Hall and has been with the project since the beginning when it was a just dream.

