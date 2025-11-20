Toni Morrison is one of the few Americans to win the Nobel Prize in Literature and remains the only black woman to do so. She remains central to nearly every American conversation, which is why her books are being given a fresh look for a new generation of readers, accompanied by new introductions from some of the best writers at work today.Honoree Jeffers is a poet, novelist, and professor of English at the University of Oklahoma. Some of her work includes "The Age of Phillis," "The Love Songs of W.E.B Du Bois," and most recently "Misbehaving at the Crossroads: Essays & Writings." This morning, we will talk with Honoree, about her introduction to "Beloved."

Listen • 17:37