Chuck Collins' "Burned by Billionaires" at Odyssey Bookshop on 11/20

In "Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power Are Ruining Our Lives and Planet," author and a senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, Chuck Collins chronicles how the actions of the top .01% have severe consequences for the rest of us, especially those of marginalized identities.

He will be presenting and having a discussion on his book at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley tomorrow night at 7 PM and with us this morning.