The Roundtable

Chuck Collins' "Burned by Billionaires" at Odyssey Bookshop on 11/20

By Joe Donahue
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST

In "Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power Are Ruining Our Lives and Planet," author and a senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, Chuck Collins chronicles how the actions of the top .01% have severe consequences for the rest of us, especially those of marginalized identities.

He will be presenting and having a discussion on his book at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley tomorrow night at 7 PM and with us this morning.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
