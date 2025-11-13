Wild Ones Capital Region New York Native Plant Celebration and Seed Swap 11/15

Wild Ones is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters that seek to improve the environment by connecting people and native plants. Indigenous plants are adapted to local conditions, require less water and fertilizer, and provide crucial food and shelter for native wildlife, thereby supporting biodiversity and creating sustainable habitats.

Wild Ones Capital Region NY serves Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, & Schoharie Counties.

There will be a Native Plant Celebration and Seed Swap this Saturday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Helderberg Room at John Boyd Thacher State Park Visitor Center in Voorheesville, New York.

Rosemary Mix is President of Wild Ones Capital Region New York and Martha Teumim is a Master Gardener and Member of Wild Ones Capital Region New York.