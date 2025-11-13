© 2025
The Roundtable

Wild Ones Capital Region New York Native Plant Celebration and Seed Swap 11/15

By Sarah LaDuke
Published November 13, 2025 at 10:50 AM EST
Coneflower with bee
SLD
/
WAMC

Wild Ones is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters that seek to improve the environment by connecting people and native plants. Indigenous plants are adapted to local conditions, require less water and fertilizer, and provide crucial food and shelter for native wildlife, thereby supporting biodiversity and creating sustainable habitats.

Wild Ones Capital Region NY serves Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, & Schoharie Counties.

There will be a Native Plant Celebration and Seed Swap this Saturday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Helderberg Room at John Boyd Thacher State Park Visitor Center in Voorheesville, New York.

Rosemary Mix is President of Wild Ones Capital Region New York and Martha Teumim is a Master Gardener and Member of Wild Ones Capital Region New York.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
