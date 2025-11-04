© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Devin McEwan and Sandra Boynton discuss "Extremely Happy Holidays" in Oblong Books and WAMC on the Road event at The White Hart Inn 11/12

By Joe Donahue
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:13 AM EST

What better way to honor and enjoy all the holidays of a year than to toast each one with a fabulous new cocktail - mocktail?

"Extremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant Through A Full Year Of Holiday Chaos" is a new book by Devin McEwan features art by (his mother) Sandra Boynton.

McEwan is a Whitewater Slalom racer, traveling and competing internationally for the USA since 2001, including on the US Olympic Team in Rio in 2016. McEwan is a fanatical and inventive mixology hobbyist. He researches extensively and bringing tastes and techniques from his travels into play.

Sandra Boynton is one of the nation’s most popular cartoonists, children’s author, songwriter, producer, and director. Since 1974, Boynton has written and illustrated nearly 100 children’s books with than 90-million of her books being sold.

Joe Donahue will be in conversation with McEwan and Boynton in a special Oblong Books and WAMC On the Road at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury, CT on November 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Tags
The Roundtable sandra boyntonDevin McEwanExtremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant Through A Full Year Of Holiday Chaos
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content