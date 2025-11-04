Devin McEwan and Sandra Boynton discuss "Extremely Happy Holidays" in Oblong Books and WAMC on the Road event at The White Hart Inn 11/12

What better way to honor and enjoy all the holidays of a year than to toast each one with a fabulous new cocktail - mocktail?

"Extremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant Through A Full Year Of Holiday Chaos" is a new book by Devin McEwan features art by (his mother) Sandra Boynton.

McEwan is a Whitewater Slalom racer, traveling and competing internationally for the USA since 2001, including on the US Olympic Team in Rio in 2016. McEwan is a fanatical and inventive mixology hobbyist. He researches extensively and bringing tastes and techniques from his travels into play.

Sandra Boynton is one of the nation’s most popular cartoonists, children’s author, songwriter, producer, and director. Since 1974, Boynton has written and illustrated nearly 100 children’s books with than 90-million of her books being sold.

Joe Donahue will be in conversation with McEwan and Boynton in a special Oblong Books and WAMC On the Road at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury, CT on November 12 at 6:30 p.m.