Albany Pro Musica will be celebrating its 45th anniversary season with the concert "Hear My Heart Sing" on 10/19

Albany Pro Musica is celebrating its milestone 45th anniversary season. It’s been a remarkable journey of bringing world-class choral music to the Capital Region. They’re marking the occasion with a special October 19th concert, Hear My Heart Sing, at Proctors’ Key Hall at 3PM.

For Maestro José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, the concert is deeply personal. Key Hall is where he conducted his first Albany Pro Musica concert more than a decade ago and returning there allows him to reflect on the ensemble’s history while presenting a program that explores music’s power to shape memory, community, and the human spirit.

Audiences will hear everything from beloved standards like “Shenandoah” and “Sure on This Shining Night” to vibrant new works, including the exhilarating title piece Hear My Heart Sing. We welcome Dr. José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica to tell us more.