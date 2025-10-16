© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Albany Pro Musica will be celebrating its 45th anniversary season with the concert "Hear My Heart Sing" on 10/19

By Joe Donahue
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

Albany Pro Musica is celebrating its milestone 45th anniversary season. It’s been a remarkable journey of bringing world-class choral music to the Capital Region. They’re marking the occasion with a special October 19th concert, Hear My Heart Sing, at Proctors’ Key Hall at 3PM.

For Maestro José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, the concert is deeply personal. Key Hall is where he conducted his first Albany Pro Musica concert more than a decade ago and returning there allows him to reflect on the ensemble’s history while presenting a program that explores music’s power to shape memory, community, and the human spirit.

Audiences will hear everything from beloved standards like “Shenandoah” and “Sure on This Shining Night” to vibrant new works, including the exhilarating title piece Hear My Heart Sing. We welcome Dr. José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica to tell us more.

Tags
The Roundtable albany pro musicaHear My Heart SingProctors Key Hall
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content