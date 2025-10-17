The literary magazine, Lapham’s Quarterly, was founded in 2007. Over the past two years, Lapham’s Quarterly has undergone a dramatic transformation. In late 2023 it put its print publication on hiatus, citing severe financial pressures and an inhospitable climate for serious magazines. The death of its founder, Lewis Lapham, in 2024 further challenged its trajectory. In 2025 it announced a full relaunch under Bard College’s Hannah Arendt Center, reviving its website and podcast and planning a return to print.