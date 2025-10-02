© 2025
Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale and Exhibition will be held at Maple Ridge Barn on 10/11-10/12

By Joe Donahue
Published October 2, 2025 at 10:50 AM EDT

Since 1990, the Agricultural Stewardship Association has worked to accomplish a singular mission: protect the farms and forests, rich soils and agricultural landscape in Washington and Rensselaer counties for future generations. In that time, ASA has managed to conserve over 33,000 acres on 182 properties.

For the last 24 years, a significant source of funding has come from Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale and Exhibition, a celebration of the land by our incredible community of regional artists. Landscapes for Landsake is the region’s largest art-buying event of the season and ASA’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Approximately 300 works of art will be displayed in the historic barn at Maple Ridge in Cambridge, NY, and over 400 additional works will be available on www.LandscapesforLandsake.com. Many of the artists are on hand to discuss their work during the in-person event.

To tell us more, we welcome Renee Bouplon, Executive Director of ASA and Dave Horn, former Board Member of ASA and the force behind Landscapes for Landsake.

landscapes for landsakeagricultural stewardship associationArt Sale and ExhibitionMaple Ridge
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
