Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale and Exhibition will be held at Maple Ridge Barn on 10/11-10/12

Since 1990, the Agricultural Stewardship Association has worked to accomplish a singular mission: protect the farms and forests, rich soils and agricultural landscape in Washington and Rensselaer counties for future generations. In that time, ASA has managed to conserve over 33,000 acres on 182 properties.

For the last 24 years, a significant source of funding has come from Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale and Exhibition, a celebration of the land by our incredible community of regional artists. Landscapes for Landsake is the region’s largest art-buying event of the season and ASA’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Approximately 300 works of art will be displayed in the historic barn at Maple Ridge in Cambridge, NY, and over 400 additional works will be available on www.LandscapesforLandsake.com. Many of the artists are on hand to discuss their work during the in-person event.

To tell us more, we welcome Renee Bouplon, Executive Director of ASA and Dave Horn, former Board Member of ASA and the force behind Landscapes for Landsake.