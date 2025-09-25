"The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour Presents: What I Did For Love" a one-night event featuring story and song performances, hosted by founder of Oldster Magazine, Sari Botton.The event is a fundraiser for Unicorn Bar in Kingston, New York and will feature appearances by Amy Rigby, Chris Wells, Carolita Johnson, Paul Leschen, Joan Juliet Buck, Francesca Hoffman, and Brian Macaluso.Taking place on Wednesday, October 1, this will be the first in-person event for Oldster Magazine, coinciding with Sari Botton's 60th birthday.