Author Guild's WIT Literary Festival 2025 will start on 9/25 and run through 9/28

This coming weekend in the beautiful Berkshire Hills of Massachusetts, the WIT Literary Festival will get happen - a celebration of writers, their work, and the vital role they play in society. By bringing writers and readers together for a weekend of timely conversations, the WIT Literary Festival reflects the belief that a rich culture of free expression is essential to a thriving democracy.

Who are we? What do we believe? In what kind of country do we want to live?

Guided by this year’s theme, The Power of Words: Authors & Activism, the Author Guild’s WIT Literary Festival welcomes audiences to explore these abiding questions with a distinguished group of speakers renowned for their artistic virtuosity, intellectual passion, moral seriousness, restless faith, and civic engagement.

To tell us more, we welcome Bernard Schwartz – The Author Guild’s Executive Producer of Literary Programs.