The Roundtable

Author Guild's WIT Literary Festival 2025 will start on 9/25 and run through 9/28

By Joe Donahue
Published September 23, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT

This coming weekend in the beautiful Berkshire Hills of Massachusetts, the WIT Literary Festival will get happen - a celebration of writers, their work, and the vital role they play in society. By bringing writers and readers together for a weekend of timely conversations, the WIT Literary Festival reflects the belief that a rich culture of free expression is essential to a thriving democracy.

Who are we? What do we believe? In what kind of country do we want to live?

Guided by this year’s theme, The Power of Words: Authors & Activism, the Author Guild’s WIT Literary Festival welcomes audiences to explore these abiding questions with a distinguished group of speakers renowned for their artistic virtuosity, intellectual passion, moral seriousness, restless faith, and civic engagement.

To tell us more, we welcome Bernard Schwartz – The Author Guild’s Executive Producer of Literary Programs.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
