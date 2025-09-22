© 2025
The Roundtable

NYS Writers Institute hosts the Albany Book Festival 2025 on 9/27 at UAlbany

By Joe Donahue
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT

The Albany Book Festival, established in 2018, draws thousands of book lovers from across the Capital Region and beyond to an intellectually stimulating and dynamic daylong event on the University at Albany uptown campus that promotes literacy and fosters a love of reading among all ages.

This annual fall festival features bestselling authors, panel discussions, book-signing sessions, online workshops for aspiring writers, and areas dedicated to young-adult and children's books. Regional authors and poets join in open mic sessions.  Dozens of authors, bookstores, publishers, and literary organizations will be featured online.

Lots of highlights to over with Paul Grondahl, Opalka Endowed Director, NYS Writers Institute.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • Hudson Jazz Festival banner for 2025 ft photos of Julius Rodriguez, Caity Gyorgym, and Joel Ross
    The Roundtable
    The Hudson Jazz Festival 10/3-10/5
    Sarah LaDuke
    This year’s Hudson Jazz Festival takes place October 3–5 at Hudson Hall and at venues and public spaces throughout Hudson, New York.Curated by creative producer Cat Henry and hosted by jazz media personality Keanna Faircloth, the festival invites audiences to experience fall in the Hudson Valley with a dynamic lineup of jazz’s most exciting rising stars—including Joel Ross, Julius Rodriguez, Caity Gyorgy, and BIGYUKI.Cat Henry and Keanna Faircloth join us.
  • The Roundtable
    The Albany Institute of History & Art presents "For Liberation and For Life: The Legacy of Black Dimensions in Art"
    Joe Donahue
    The Albany Institute of History & Art is proud to present two major exhibitions this fall: For Liberation and For Life: The Legacy of Black Dimensions in Art and Jacob Lawrence: Three Series of Prints.
  • Promo artwork for Mikaela Davis at Assembly on 9/20
    The Roundtable
    Mikaela Davis' in Kingston, Albany, and Brattleboro this week
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Friday, September 19, WAMC On the Road visits Assembly in Kingston, New York where Sarah LaDuke will host a broadcast recording for “WAMC Live in Concert” showcasing the dreamy and remarkable songwriter, harpist, vocalist, and music producer: Mikaela Davis.Davis will play 315 Thursdays - a summer concert series in Syracuse on (you guessed it!) Thursday, then the show in Kingston on Friday and followed-up by a Saturday concert at Lark Hall in Albany, New York and a Sunday gig at Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont.