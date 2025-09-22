NYS Writers Institute hosts the Albany Book Festival 2025 on 9/27 at UAlbany

The Albany Book Festival, established in 2018, draws thousands of book lovers from across the Capital Region and beyond to an intellectually stimulating and dynamic daylong event on the University at Albany uptown campus that promotes literacy and fosters a love of reading among all ages.

This annual fall festival features bestselling authors, panel discussions, book-signing sessions, online workshops for aspiring writers, and areas dedicated to young-adult and children's books. Regional authors and poets join in open mic sessions. Dozens of authors, bookstores, publishers, and literary organizations will be featured online.

Lots of highlights to over with Paul Grondahl, Opalka Endowed Director, NYS Writers Institute.