The Roundtable

The Albany Institute of History & Art presents "For Liberation and For Life: The Legacy of Black Dimensions in Art"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

The Albany Institute of History & Art is proud to present two major exhibitions this fall: For Liberation and For Life: The Legacy of Black Dimensions in Art and Jacob Lawrence: Three Series of Prints.
 
For Liberation and For Life celebrates the 50th anniversary of Black Dimensions in Art, Inc. (BDA) - a volunteer-led group of creatives and activists founded in Schenectady in 1975. Featuring paintings, photographs, film, textiles, sculptures, and mixed-media works, For Liberation and For Life honors BDA’s legacy and looks to its future. This major group exhibition brings together over 60 contemporary New York artists, nationally and internationally recognized artists, and acclaimed historic works, forming one of the largest exhibitions of Black Artists in the history of the Capital Region. To tell us more:

  •  Kayla Carlsen- Executive Director of Albany Institute of History and Art
  • Miki Conn- (BDA founding member) is an artist, storyteller, poet, writer and community organizer.
  • Daesha Devón Harris - (BDA board member) is an artist, educator and cultural history preservationist.
  • Jacqueline Lake- Sample (BDA board member) - retired criminal justice program analyst and artist.
  • Stephen J. Tyson- (BDA board member) is an artist, professor, and lecturer.
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
