Rosendale Theatre presents the play "Our Suburb" running through 9/18 - 9/21

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published September 15, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT

"Our Suburb" is a re-telling of Thornton Wilder’s play "Our Town." The play takes place in suburban Skokie, Illinois, 1977, where two families, one Jewish, one agnostic, deal with the approaching Nazi march coming through town and the love between their children in a dangerous time.

"Our Suburb" will have performances at the Rosendale Theatre starting on Thursday September 18th and run through Sunday September 21st. You can go to rosendaletheatre.org for more details and ticket information.

Darrah Cloud is screenwriter, playwright, Hudson Valley resident, and the one who wrote "Our Suburb." Sydnie Grosberg Ronga is a director, coach, teacher, and she is directing this production of "Our Suburb."

Madeleine Reynolds
