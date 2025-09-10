Bill McKibben's new book is "Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance Civilization"

For environmentalists the last few years have been a series of bad defeats, but underneath and largely unnoticed there is one big good thing that is happening and that’s the rapid rise of power from the sun.

The cost of alternative energy has fallen below the price of fossil fuels. Now around the world every 18 hours people install solar panels equivalent to a coal fire power plant, this is faster than any energy transition in history. It may be the only remaining chance to slow down the rapid heating of the Earth.

Bill McKibben is the author of the new book “Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance Civilization.”