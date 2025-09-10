© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Bill McKibben's new book is "Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance Civilization"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:08 AM EDT

For environmentalists the last few years have been a series of bad defeats, but underneath and largely unnoticed there is one big good thing that is happening and that’s the rapid rise of power from the sun.

The cost of alternative energy has fallen below the price of fossil fuels. Now around the world every 18 hours people install solar panels equivalent to a coal fire power plant, this is faster than any energy transition in history. It may be the only remaining chance to slow down the rapid heating of the Earth.

Bill McKibben is the author of the new book “Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance Civilization.”

Tags
The Roundtable Bill McKibbenHere Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance Civilization
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content