Tom Piazza's new book is "Living in the Present with John Prine"

In "Living in the Present with John Prine," acclaimed writer Tom Piazza invites readers into the intimate final chapters of a legend’s life.

What begins as an assignment for Oxford American in the spring of 2018 evolves into much more than a magazine profile. As they trace winding roads and wander through record stores, Piazza and Prine cultivate a deep friendship, rich with laughter, storytelling, and the quiet magic that occurs when art and camaraderie converge.

We welcome John Prine to the RT.