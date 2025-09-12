© 2025
The Roundtable

Tom Piazza's new book is "Living in the Present with John Prine"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT

In "Living in the Present with John Prine," acclaimed writer Tom Piazza invites readers into the intimate final chapters of a legend’s life. 

What begins as an assignment for Oxford American in the spring of 2018 evolves into much more than a magazine profile. As they trace winding roads and wander through record stores, Piazza and Prine cultivate a deep friendship, rich with laughter, storytelling, and the quiet magic that occurs when art and camaraderie converge. 

We welcome John Prine to the RT.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
