The Roundtable

Nicholas Boggs' new book is "Baldwin: A Love Story"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Nicholas Boggs, whose new book, "Baldwin: A Love Story," offers a fresh, intimate portrait of James Baldwin. Drawing on letters, archives, and conversations, Boggs traces Baldwin’s search for connection across Harlem, Paris, and beyond, revealing how love shaped his politics and prose.

Boggs, a noted Baldwin scholar and co-editor of "Little Man, Little Man," brings a critic’s rigor and a storyteller’s grace to this enduring icon. We’ll talk about romance and kinship, chosen families, and why Baldwin’s radical tenderness speaks so powerfully to our present moment.

We welcome Nicholas Boggs to the RT this morning.

Nicholas Boggs Baldwin: A Love Story
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
