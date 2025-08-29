Nicholas Boggs' new book is "Baldwin: A Love Story"

Nicholas Boggs, whose new book, "Baldwin: A Love Story," offers a fresh, intimate portrait of James Baldwin. Drawing on letters, archives, and conversations, Boggs traces Baldwin’s search for connection across Harlem, Paris, and beyond, revealing how love shaped his politics and prose.

Boggs, a noted Baldwin scholar and co-editor of "Little Man, Little Man," brings a critic’s rigor and a storyteller’s grace to this enduring icon. We’ll talk about romance and kinship, chosen families, and why Baldwin’s radical tenderness speaks so powerfully to our present moment.

We welcome Nicholas Boggs to the RT this morning.