LateNighter Editor-at-Large Bill Carter on recent shake-ups and past kerfuffles

Late-night television, once a cornerstone of American entertainment, is facing a dramatic decline. Once defined by cultural icons like Johnny Carson and David Letterman, the format now competes with streaming, social media, and changing viewer habits. The subject came front and center as the cancellation by CBS of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" – which he announced on July 17th.

Bill Carter has written about the television industry for over 40 years, mostly at the New York Times, where he was the chief television correspondent for 26 years. He's the author of four books about TV, including 1994's best-selling “The Late Shift,” and a 2010 follow-up, “The War for Late Night.” He is the Editor-at-Large of LateNighter.