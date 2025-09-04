© 2025
The Roundtable

LateNighter Editor-at-Large Bill Carter on recent shake-ups and past kerfuffles

By Joe Donahue
Published September 4, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

Late-night television, once a cornerstone of American entertainment, is facing a dramatic decline. Once defined by cultural icons like Johnny Carson and David Letterman, the format now competes with streaming, social media, and changing viewer habits. The subject came front and center as the cancellation by CBS of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" – which he announced on July 17th.

Bill Carter has written about the television industry for over 40 years, mostly at the New York Times, where he was the chief television correspondent for 26 years. He's the author of four books about TV, including 1994's best-selling “The Late Shift,” and a 2010 follow-up, “The War for Late Night.” He is the Editor-at-Large of LateNighter.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
