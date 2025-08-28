© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Craig Johnson's new practical guide is "How to Talk to Your Son about Fascism"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

"How to Talk to Your Son about Fascism" is a practical guide for parents, caregivers, and others with young men in their lives on how to talk with those young men about fascism and the right-wing, which specifically and particularly preys on them for recruitment.

The book covers the history of right-wing recruitment of young men, explaining why the right-wing focuses on recruiting men both on a theoretical basis and through the logic of movement-building, and then moves to practical analysis and suggestions for how to counter recruitment today.

Craig Johnson is an independent journalist and an academic who hosts the podcast Fifteen Minutes of Fascism.

Tags
The Roundtable How to Talk to Your Son about FascismCraig Johnson
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content