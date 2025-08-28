Craig Johnson's new practical guide is "How to Talk to Your Son about Fascism"

"How to Talk to Your Son about Fascism" is a practical guide for parents, caregivers, and others with young men in their lives on how to talk with those young men about fascism and the right-wing, which specifically and particularly preys on them for recruitment.

The book covers the history of right-wing recruitment of young men, explaining why the right-wing focuses on recruiting men both on a theoretical basis and through the logic of movement-building, and then moves to practical analysis and suggestions for how to counter recruitment today.

Craig Johnson is an independent journalist and an academic who hosts the podcast Fifteen Minutes of Fascism.