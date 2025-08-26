© 2025
The Roundtable

Paula Saunders chronicles the challenges and terrors of girlhood in "Starting from Here"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 26, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

Paula Saunders’ new novel is “Starting from Here.” It is a portrait of a young woman striving for greatness. It is 1973 Rapid City, South Dakota, at the center of a family struggling to keep afloat is René, a young girl whose dream is to become a dancer. With the support of her mother, Eve, whose own dreams has been dashed by life’s many demands. René is sent to train alongside stick-thin sculpted girls in Phoenix, then onto Denver, and beyond.

Encountering along the way a sequence of eccentric and sometimes dangerous characters: creepy dads, mean girls, predatory radio announcers, kindly ex-opera singers, sham teachers, and cult-leaders all on this journey that will transform her from the inside out.

“Starting from Here” is a story of facing the challenges and terrors of girlhood. Drawing upon details from her own life, including leaving home as a young girl to study ballet, Saunders weaves a coming-of-age saga that both takes us back to the 70s and yet seems current today.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
