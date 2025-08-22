© 2025
Donate
The Roundtable

The new book is "Deadwood: Gold, Guns, and Greed in the American West" by Peter Cozzens

By Joe Donahue
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Sifting through layers and layers of myth and legend—from nineteenth-century dime novels to prestige dramas to the casino billboards outside of present-day Deadwood— author Peter Cozzens unveils the true face of Deadwood South Dakota. He does so in his new book “Deadwood: Gold, Guns, and Greed in the American West.” It is the true story of the Black Hills goldrush settlement once described as the most diabolical town on earth.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
