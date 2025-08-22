The new book is "Deadwood: Gold, Guns, and Greed in the American West" by Peter Cozzens
Sifting through layers and layers of myth and legend—from nineteenth-century dime novels to prestige dramas to the casino billboards outside of present-day Deadwood— author Peter Cozzens unveils the true face of Deadwood South Dakota. He does so in his new book “Deadwood: Gold, Guns, and Greed in the American West.” It is the true story of the Black Hills goldrush settlement once described as the most diabolical town on earth.