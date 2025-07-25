"Access: Inside the Abortion Underground and the Sixty-Year Battle for Reproductive Freedom" by Rebecca Grant

In the new book “Access Inside the Abortion Underground and the Sixty-Year Battle for Reproductive Freedom” award-winning author Rebecca Grant charts the reproductive freedom movement from the days before Roe through the seismic impact Dobbs.

The stories and access span four continents tracing strategies across generations and borders. Grant centers those activists who have been engaged in direct action to help people get the abortions they need.

Rebecca Grant is a freelance journalist based in Portland Oregon who covers reproductive rights, health, and justice. Her work has appeared on NPR, “New York Magazine,” “The Atlantic,” “The Nation,” “The Washington Post,” and “Mother Jones.”