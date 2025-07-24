© 2025
The Roundtable

Powerhouse Theater marks their end of the season at Vassar College with performances of "A Trojan Woman" on 7/25-7/27

By Joe Donahue
Published July 24, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This weekend marks the closing performances for this year's Powerhouse Season at Vassar College - with international artist Drita Kabashi in a solo performance of A Trojan Woman by Sara Farrington and directed by Meghan Finn.

Bosnia, Gaza, Mariupol — a woman with her child, alone in a devastated city, confronts the indiscriminate cruelty of war. Euripides’ The Trojan Women was the original anti-war play, first performed in Athens in 415 BCE as a searing protest against the Peloponnesian War.

Now, in a taut, solo, contemporary adaptation first performed in Athens, Greece, A Trojan Woman brings this ancient cry of anguish into the present.

The Performance is directed by award-winning Artistic Director Meghan Finn and starring Drita Kabashi. We also welcome Michael Sheehan - Producing Director for the Powerhouse Theater for a season report.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
