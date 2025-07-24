Powerhouse Theater marks their end of the season at Vassar College with performances of "A Trojan Woman" on 7/25-7/27

This weekend marks the closing performances for this year's Powerhouse Season at Vassar College - with international artist Drita Kabashi in a solo performance of A Trojan Woman by Sara Farrington and directed by Meghan Finn.

Bosnia, Gaza, Mariupol — a woman with her child, alone in a devastated city, confronts the indiscriminate cruelty of war. Euripides’ The Trojan Women was the original anti-war play, first performed in Athens in 415 BCE as a searing protest against the Peloponnesian War.

Now, in a taut, solo, contemporary adaptation first performed in Athens, Greece, A Trojan Woman brings this ancient cry of anguish into the present.

The Performance is directed by award-winning Artistic Director Meghan Finn and starring Drita Kabashi. We also welcome Michael Sheehan - Producing Director for the Powerhouse Theater for a season report.