The Roundtable

An extended interview with E. Jean Carroll about her memoir "Not  My  Type: One Woman vs. a President"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 21, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Content warning: this conversation deals with sexual assault and rape.

E. Jean Carroll’s “Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President” is an unfiltered memoir chronicling her two high-stakes civil trials against Donald Trump, first for sexual abuse in 2023 and then defamation in 2024, culminating in over $100 million awarded against him.

Carroll shares everything from trial strategy and wardrobe choices to psychiatric evaluations and courtroom drama. She riffs on Trump’s infamous “she’s not my type” line, turning it into the narrative spine of her story while skewering his legal team’s theatrics.

E. Jean Carroll, Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President, memoir, President Donald Trump
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
