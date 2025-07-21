Content warning: this conversation deals with sexual assault and rape.E. Jean Carroll’s “Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President” is an unfiltered memoir chronicling her two high-stakes civil trials against Donald Trump, first for sexual abuse in 2023 and then defamation in 2024, culminating in over $100 million awarded against him.Carroll shares everything from trial strategy and wardrobe choices to psychiatric evaluations and courtroom drama. She riffs on Trump’s infamous “she’s not my type” line, turning it into the narrative spine of her story while skewering his legal team’s theatrics.

Listen • 43:25