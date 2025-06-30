© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Larry Charles tells all in "Comedy Samurai: Forty Years of Blood, Guts, and Laughter"

By Joe Donahue
Published June 30, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT

Over the last 40 years few comedians have been a part of so many iconic beloved projects than Larry Charles. Larry was one of the original writers and producers of the first five seasons of “Seinfeld,” he executive produced both “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Entourage” while directing 18 episodes of “Curb,” and served as the showrunner for “Mad About You.”

His film directing credits include “Borat,” “Bruno,” and “The Dictator,” as well as the documentary “Religulous” with Bill Marr, and “Masked and Anonymous” with Bob Dylan.

Larry Charles writes about these 40 years of blood, guts, and laughter in his new memoir “Comedy Samurai: Forty Years of Blood, Guts, and Laughter.”

Tags
The Roundtable Larry CharlesComedy Samuraimemoir
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content