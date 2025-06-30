Over the last 40 years few comedians have been a part of so many iconic beloved projects than Larry Charles. Larry was one of the original writers and producers of the first five seasons of “Seinfeld,” he executive produced both “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Entourage” while directing 18 episodes of “Curb,” and served as the showrunner for “Mad About You.” His film directing credits include “Borat,” “Bruno,” and “The Dictator,” as well as the documentary “Religulous” with Bill Marr, and “Masked and Anonymous” with Bob Dylan.Larry Charles writes about these 40 years of blood, guts, and laughter in his new memoir “Comedy Samurai: Forty Years of Blood, Guts, and Laughter.”

Listen • 33:03