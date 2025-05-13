© 2025
The Roundtable

The Berkshire Concert Choir will perform "This Shining Night" on 5/18

By Joe Donahue
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

This Shining Night is a choral concert from the Berkshire Concert Choir bookended by two different settings of James Agee's poem, "Sure on this Shining Night." Beginning at sunset and ending at sunrise, the program plunges deep into the human condition using the phases of the night as an extended metaphor for the complex topic of aging and memory loss.

Berkshire Concert Choir will perform “This Shining Night” on Sunday May 18th at St Mark's Catholic Church in Pittsfield (Saturday Night Performance at Tanglewood’s Linde Center is sold out.)

We welcome Artistic Director of the Berkshire Concert Choir Ryan José LaBoy, soprano and Assistant Professor of Astronomy at Williams College Anne Jaskot, tenor and primary care physician at Berkshire Medical Center Dr. Jason Kittler, and soprano and Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Psychotherapist Jane Salata.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
