The Roundtable

Jill Bialosky shares a personal history of her mother in "The End is the Beginning"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 9, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Book cover for The End is the Beginning
Washington Square Press

Jill Bialosky’s new book, "The End is the Beginning," is a moving elegy, starting with her mother’s end and the physical/cognitive decline that led her to a care home.

Compounding her challenges of raising four daughters without a livelihood or partner, Iris’s life coincided with an age of unstoppable social change and reinvention, when the roles of wife and mother she was raised to inhabit ceased to be the guarantors of stability and happiness.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
