Jill Bialosky shares a personal history of her mother in "The End is the Beginning"

Jill Bialosky’s new book, "The End is the Beginning," is a moving elegy, starting with her mother’s end and the physical/cognitive decline that led her to a care home.

Compounding her challenges of raising four daughters without a livelihood or partner, Iris’s life coincided with an age of unstoppable social change and reinvention, when the roles of wife and mother she was raised to inhabit ceased to be the guarantors of stability and happiness.