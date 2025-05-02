© 2025
The Roundtable

Vanessa Priya Daniel's "Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning”

By Joe Donahue
Published May 2, 2025 at 11:26 AM EDT

The new book “Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning” is a playbook to supporting and retaining women of color in leadership roles to create lasting change in the world. It comes from a former labor community organizer Vanessa Priya Daniel, who is the founder of one of the nation’s premiere funders of women of color led organizations.

In the U.S. many of the significant social justice victories of our time have been spearheaded by women of color leaders. From the streets to the ballot box to elected office no other demographic group stands up more consistently and unequivocally for human rights, democracy, and the planet than women of color. Remarkably they have accomplished this despite conditions in their fields and organizations that make leadership uniquely treacherous for them. [Encore airing]

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
