Vanessa Priya Daniel's "Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning”

The new book “Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning” is a playbook to supporting and retaining women of color in leadership roles to create lasting change in the world. It comes from a former labor community organizer Vanessa Priya Daniel, who is the founder of one of the nation’s premiere funders of women of color led organizations.

In the U.S. many of the significant social justice victories of our time have been spearheaded by women of color leaders. From the streets to the ballot box to elected office no other demographic group stands up more consistently and unequivocally for human rights, democracy, and the planet than women of color. Remarkably they have accomplished this despite conditions in their fields and organizations that make leadership uniquely treacherous for them. [Encore airing]

