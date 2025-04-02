© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

4/2/25 Panel

Published April 2, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Communications expert and Founder/President of Stanhope Partners Bob Bellafiore, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Albany Law School Professor and Director of the Justice Center Sarah Rogerson Sarah Rogerson.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelbob bellafiorebob griffinNic RangelSarah Rogerson
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/1/25 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University and author of: "Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia" Alexander Mihailovic.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/31/25 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are a grants analyst based in Albany Emily Honen, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Political Consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 211
    Madeleine Reynolds
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/27/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    The Roundtable on the Road 3/26/25
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel is on the Road and we are broadcasting live from the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, New York.
Load More