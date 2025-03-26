© 2025
The Roundtable

The Roundtable on the Road 3/26/25

Published March 26, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
The Roundtable is on the Road and we are broadcasting live from the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, New York. We begin with our current events discussion, The Roundtable Panel.

Today's panelists are Attorney, politician, and former U.S. representative for New York's 19th congressional district John Faso, Former Biden Administration Official Anna Markowitz, Investment Banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman, Bestselling author, journalist, Professor of English at Vassar College Amitava Kumar, Bestselling author and the cofounder of Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, NY Elizabeth Lesser, the author of three novels and is also a freelance journalist who has reported about life in Darfur, northern Uganda, and eastern Congo Dinaw Mengestu, Bestselling author, memoirist, essayist, and critic Francine Prose, and an iconic writer whose latest book, is a memoir about self-reflection and a vibrant exploration of the modern dynamics of gender and identity Lucy Sante.

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelroundtable on the roadJohn Fasoanna markowitzMark Wittmanamitava kumarelizabeth lesserDinaw Mengestufrancine proselucy sante
