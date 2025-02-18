© 2025
Donate
The Roundtable

Catherine Coleman Flowers presents her collection of essays in "Holy Ground: On Activism, Environmental Justice, and Finding Hope"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

Environmental justice activist Catherine Coleman Flowers will tell us about her collection of essays, personal and political, that frames the challenges we face as a society. In "Holy Ground: On Activism, Environmental Justice, and Finding Hope" she approaches these issues with grace, generosity, and hope. Coleman charts the way toward equity, respect, and a brighter future.

Catherine Coleman Flowers is the founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, a MacArthur Genius Grant Recipient, she is the author of “Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret.”

