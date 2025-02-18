© 2025
The Roundtable

Alison Gaylin takes readers on a journey of a mother and daughter desperate to survive in "We Are Watching"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Alison Gaylin joins us to discuss her latest thriller, “We are Watching,” a tale of psychological suspense and family bonds, in which a mother and daughter are desperate to protect one another as they become targets of a group of violent conspiracy theorists.

Gaylin is also continuing Robert B. Parker’s Sunny Randall series with the new novels “Bad Influence” and “Buzz Kill.” The 13th in the series, “Booked,” is due out in the fall.

Alison Gaylin is the author of the Edgar-nominated thriller “Hide Your Eyes” and its sequel “You Kill Me,” the stand-alone Edgar nominated “What Remains of Me,” and the Brenna Spector series: “And She Was” (winner of the Shamus Award), “Into the Dark,” and the Edgar-nominated “Stay With Me.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
