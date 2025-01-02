© 2025
The Roundtable

"The Imposters" by Tom Rachman

By Joe Donahue
Published January 2, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST
Book cover for "The Imposters" by Tom Rachman
Little Brown and Company

In Tom Rachman's "The Imposters," Dora Frenhofer, a once successful but now aging and embittered novelist, knows her mind is going. She is determined, however, to finish her final book, and reverse her fortunes, before time runs out. Alone in her London home during the pandemic, she creates, and is in turn created by, the fascinating real characters from her own life.

Tom Rachman is the author of three novels: "The Italian Teacher," "The Rise & Fall of Great Powers," and the New York Times bestseller "The Imperfectionists." Rachman worked at the Associated Press as a foreign-news editor in Manhattan and Rome before becoming a novelist. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, and elsewhere.

**Encore airing**

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/2/25 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • Album covers for record discussed in this interview.
    The Roundtable
    Will Hermes - Best Music of 2024
    Sarah LaDuke
    Will Hermes has been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. He writes for Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, and Uncut. He’s a contributor to NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered and he’s the author of “Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.”
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    12/31/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Science at RPI and the Special Academic Advisor of the Provost Jim Hendler, and Former Associate Editor of The Times Union, Mike Spain.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    12/30/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, Political Consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
  • President Jimmy Carter and Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable
    Jimmy Carter: A Life - a WAMC in memoriam special
    Joe Donahue
    Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died Sunday, December 29 at the age of 100. The Carter Center announced he died in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.Carter was president from 1977 to 1981, but he was perhaps more famous for the life he led after leaving office. Carter was one of the biggest advocates for peace, democracy and international human rights.This special, Jimmy Carter: A Life, features Joe Donahue's archival interviews with President Carter, Walter Mondale, historians Kai Bird and Jonathan Alter, and more.
