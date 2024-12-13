WAMC's Wanda Fisher brings readers into a 1970's crime-baseball world in "Still Doing Time"

WAMC listeners know Wanda Fischer for her WAMC folk music program, The Hudson River Sampler. After a long career in public relations and marketing, Wanda started writing fiction. She has just published her third novel, "Still Doing Time."



Former minor-league baseball player, Jimmy Bailey tastes freedom after four years of incarceration for a crime he did not commit. Little did he know that he and friends and family would face intrigue, murder, kidnapping, and stalking while he tries to find out why all this is happening.