The Roundtable

WAMC's Wanda Fisher brings readers into a 1970's crime-baseball world in "Still Doing Time"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST

WAMC listeners know Wanda Fischer for her WAMC folk music program, The Hudson River Sampler. After a long career in public relations and marketing, Wanda started writing fiction. She has just published her third novel, "Still Doing Time."

 
Former minor-league baseball player, Jimmy Bailey tastes freedom after four years of incarceration for a crime he did not commit. Little did he know that he and friends and family would face intrigue, murder, kidnapping, and stalking while he tries to find out why all this is happening.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
