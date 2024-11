The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, and Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.

We are also joined by Siena College Economics Majors from The Federal Reserve Challenge course: Joao Becker, Angela Everett, Molly McBain, and Arthur Paschoal.

.