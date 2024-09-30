Ellen Beal

The Saratoga Book Festival is an annual community-wide celebration of books in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York. SBF brings writers, book lovers, and even reluctant readers together for thoughtful conversations, fascinating interviews, book talks, readings, workshops, youth program, and more. The festival runs this coming weekend across various venues in downtown from October 4-7, with 33 Sessions & Special Events, 50 Authors & Presenters and a literary Marketplace with over 90 Local Authors.

Listen • 14:48