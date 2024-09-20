The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel and public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois. The RT is joined by special guests for this panel. Pulitzer Prize winning "New York Times" American investigative journalist Russ Buettner and Pulitzer Prize winning "New York Times" Canadian investigative journalist Susanne Craig to talk about their book "Lucy Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success." Later on, Soviet-born American businessman and former associate of Rudy Guliani Lev Parnas and his wife Svetlana Parnas will join us as well to talk about the documentary "From Russia with Lev."

Listen • 1:57:18