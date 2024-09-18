© 2024
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins to depart for Warren, Mich. role
The Roundtable

9/18/24 Locked Box Panel: Immigration

Published September 18, 2024 at 12:16 PM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson, Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Alex Nowrasteh is the vice president for economic and social policy studies at the CATO Institute.

This panel is a new pre-fund drive format to provide you, the listener, with the vital topics and information surrounding the election. This panel focuses on the topic of immigration in our country. The panel is extended and has breaks that include the pitching. Remember you can still donate online on our website now because your support is what helps us deliver, to you, the information that is essential to know about our democracy.

