© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

9/13/24 Panel

Published September 13, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Former EPA Regional Administrator, President of Beyond Plastics and faculty member at Bennington College Judith Enck.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermantheresa bourgeoisheather mulliganJudith Enck
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/12/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, The Empire Report’s JP Miller, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/11/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Senior fellow, Center for Civic Engagement, Bard College Ambassador Frederic Hof.
  • The Roundtable
    Pre-Presidential Debate Special Roundtable Panel
    Prior to airing the Presidential Debate, we present a Pre-Presidential Debate Special Roundtable Panel with a wide-range of experts to discuss the importance of the debate AND to support WAMC’s Locked Box.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/10/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Advance Lead for the White House and former Chief of Staff for State Senator Michelle Hinchey and former Assistant County Executive for Pat Ryan Anna Markowitz.
  • Rep. Tonko official portrait 2019
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Paul Tonko
    Ian Pickus
    A new bill is aimed at curing Parkinson’s disease.In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, continues his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This interview was recorded September 3rd.
Load More