"Big" screening at Triplex in Great Barrington with Elizabeth Perkins in attendance for Q&A

Elizabeth Perkins is the star of one of the most beloved comedies ever, "Big," which will be presented on August 24 at the The Triplex in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. There will also be a Q&A with Elizabeth Perkins following a screening of Penny Marshall’s classic comedy.

Elizabeth Perkins is best known for starring in the films: "Big," "The Flintstones," "Miracle on 34th Street," "About Last Night" and on television in "Weeds."