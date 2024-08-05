© 2024
The Roundtable

Is reading at risk?

By Joe Donahue
Published August 5, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Graphic for "Is reading at risk?" discussion on RT

This next segment came from Joe Donahue bumping into Roundtable Tech Guru Jesse Feiler while walking through a lobby of a Manhattan Hotel. That led to coffee and that led to this segment - what is the future of reading?

Jesse said – let me flesh it out – and boy, did he. As we continue our literary theme this Monday Morning we welcome author and tech guru Jesse Feiler, Ruth Dickey, the Executive Director of the National Book Foundation and Literary Agent Barbara Hogenson to discuss the topic: "Is Reading at Risk?"

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
