This next segment came from Joe Donahue bumping into Roundtable Tech Guru Jesse Feiler while walking through a lobby of a Manhattan Hotel. That led to coffee and that led to this segment - what is the future of reading?

Jesse said – let me flesh it out – and boy, did he. As we continue our literary theme this Monday Morning we welcome author and tech guru Jesse Feiler, Ruth Dickey, the Executive Director of the National Book Foundation and Literary Agent Barbara Hogenson to discuss the topic: "Is Reading at Risk?"