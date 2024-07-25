© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The 93rd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair

By Joe Donahue
Published July 25, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

The 93rd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on July 27 is a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which Woodstock is known.”

This year’s theme is: “Library Fair Eras 1931-2024”

The Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday July 27th on the “Forever Green” Library Lawn. Celebrate the many eras of Woodstock history since their first library fair in 1931.

It is a celebration of artists whose contributions to music and literature are world renowned. The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt joins us.

Tags
The Roundtable Woodstock Library Fairmichael huntlibraryliteracywoodstock
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Bard Music Festival Returns for a 34th Season in August
    Joe Donahue
    This August, the Bard Music Festival returns for its 34th season with an intensive two-week exploration of “Berlioz and His World” (August 9–18.)
  • Woodstock Bookfest Logo
    The Roundtable
    Woodstock Bookfest 2024
    Joe Donahue
    Woodstock Bookfest will be live and in person this weekend in Woodstock, New York. The festival features an amazing line-up including: Masha Gessen, Mark Whitaker, Sophie Strand, Sari Botton, Gail Straub, Elissa Altman, Nick Flynn - just to name a few.Of course, they’ll have a Story Slam and ending with their signature panel, Memoir-A-Go-Go! Yes, there will be Little Bites and Big Libations. Festival Founder, Martha Frankel, is here with details.
  • Artwork for Woodstock Library Fair
    The Roundtable
    92nd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on 7/22
    Joe Donahue
    The 92nd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on July 22 is a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which Woodstock is known.”The Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday July 22 on the “Forever Green” Library Lawn. This year's honorees are Cindy Cashdollar, Neil Gaiman, and Happy Traum, three local artists whose contributions to music and literature are world renowned.The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt joins us.
  • Berkshire Theatre Group - 2024 shows
    The Roundtable
    A Berkshire Theatre Group season overview with Kate Maguire
    Joe Donahue
    Berkshire Theatre Group’s Summer 2024 Season includes Rogers & Hammerstein’s “Pipe Dream,” a musical tale of love and hope from John Steinbeck’s Cannery Row & Sweet Thursday; “The Weir,” a haunting tale of Irish folklore and revelation; “Abe Lincoln in Illinois,” Robert E. Sherwood’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece tells the tale of the remarkable journey of Abraham Lincoln; Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein;” and Disney’s “Frozen JR,” adapted from the original Oscar Award-winning movie and featuring youth actors from Berkshire County and beyond. BTG presents shows in Stockbridge and Pittsfield, Massachusetts and we are joined by Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire.
Load More