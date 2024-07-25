The 93rd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on July 27 is a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which Woodstock is known.”

This year’s theme is: “Library Fair Eras 1931-2024”

The Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday July 27th on the “Forever Green” Library Lawn. Celebrate the many eras of Woodstock history since their first library fair in 1931.

It is a celebration of artists whose contributions to music and literature are world renowned. The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt joins us.

